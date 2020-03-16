AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Vs. Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG): Which Is Riskier?

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) shares are 5.86% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.82% or $9.51 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.04% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -7.69% down YTD and 3.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.88% and -6.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 12, 2019, Deutsche Bank recommended the ABC stock is a Hold, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on February 07, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the ABC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $90.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $98.00. The forecasts give the AmerisourceBergen Corporation stock a price target range of $108.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $85.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 16.67% or -5.88%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.40% in the current quarter to $2.27, up from the $2.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.7, up 6.30% from $7.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.88 and $1.98. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.24 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 54 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 49 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 519,376 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 512,816. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 113,785 and 134,700 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gaddes Kathy H., a Executive Vice President at the company, sold 22,140 shares worth $2.14 million at $96.84 per share on Feb 21. The Chairman, President & CEO had earlier sold another 19,905 ABC shares valued at $1.63 million on Mar 09. The shares were sold at $81.74 per share. HYLE KATHLEEN W (Director) sold 2,500 shares at $95.00 per share on Feb 12 for a total of $237500.0 while COLLIS STEVEN H, (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 19,905 shares on Feb 10 for $1.86 million with each share fetching $93.20.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG), on the other hand, is trading around $6.52 with a market cap of $1.67B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.43% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 0.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $8.3 million. This represented a 97.32% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $309.69 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.01 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.36 billion from $1.33 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $92.93 million, significantly lower than the $123.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $72.65 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Vonage Holdings Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 1,392,396 shares. Insider sales totaled 841,562 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 14.67M shares after the latest sales, with 5.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.80% with a share float percentage of 228.25M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vonage Holdings Corp. having a total of 334 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 32.37 million shares worth more than $239.85 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 13.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 24.41 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $180.88 million and represent 10.06% of shares outstanding.