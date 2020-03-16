Analysts suggest Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) could spike -92.77% in a year

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FET) is -74.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $6.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The FET stock was last observed hovering at around $0.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $0.43, the stock is -41.78% and -61.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 82.98% at the moment leaves the stock -75.78% off its SMA200. FET registered -92.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.76.

The stock witnessed a -59.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.90%, and is -21.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 61.62% over the week and 23.42% over the month.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $57.00M and $956.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -59.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 141.57% and -93.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.90%).

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $205.98M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.10% in year-over-year returns.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) Top Institutional Holders

152 institutions hold shares in Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET), with 15.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.75% while institutional investors hold 87.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 132.55M, and float is at 74.68M with Short Float at 3.23%. Institutions hold 75.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SCF Partners, Inc. with over 17.78 million shares valued at $29.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.09% of the FET Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.31 million shares valued at $13.97 million to account for 7.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 5.65 million shares representing 5.11% and valued at over $9.49 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 3.78% of the shares totaling 4.18 million with a market value of $7.03 million.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WAITE ANDREW L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WAITE ANDREW L bought 585,938 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $1.28 per share for a total of $750001.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 656150.0 shares.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that Baldwin David C (Director) bought a total of 585,938 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $1.28 per share for $750001.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 656150.0 shares of the FET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, Angelle Evelyn M (Director) acquired 78,125 shares at an average price of $1.28 for $100000.0. The insider now directly holds 195,679 shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET).

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading -62.50% down over the past 12 months. Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) is -26.99% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.8% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.53.