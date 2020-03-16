Analysts suggest Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) could spike 0.84% in a year

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) is -15.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.43 and a high of $28.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The KLIC stock was last observed hovering at around $18.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.44% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.75% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 15.19% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.90, the stock is -2.60% and -10.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 24.05% at the moment leaves the stock -3.12% off its SMA200. KLIC registered 0.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.66.

The stock witnessed a -13.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.30%, and is -4.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.67% over the week and 5.51% over the month.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) has around 2469 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $527.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.33 and Fwd P/E is 10.39. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.25% and -20.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $156.28M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.40% year-over-year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Top Institutional Holders

282 institutions hold shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC), with 1.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.32% while institutional investors hold 95.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.07M, and float is at 62.34M with Short Float at 3.43%. Institutions hold 93.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.53 million shares valued at $177.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.24% of the KLIC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 5.43 million shares valued at $147.72 million to account for 8.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 5.02 million shares representing 7.86% and valued at over $136.49 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 6.69% of the shares totaling 4.27 million with a market value of $116.11 million.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BACHMAN BRIAN R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BACHMAN BRIAN R sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 02 at a price of $27.50 per share for a total of $27500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23667.0 shares.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that BACHMAN BRIAN R (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $25.00 per share for $50000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23293.0 shares of the KLIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, Kong Peter T M (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $19.37 for $193688.0. The insider now directly holds 64,690 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC).

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is trading -19.48% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.88% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.64.