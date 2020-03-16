Analysts suggest QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) could spike -89.17% in a year

QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE: QEP) is -81.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.49 and a high of $8.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The QEP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.27% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 15.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.85, the stock is -57.14% and -71.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.68 million and changing 59.50% at the moment leaves the stock -79.27% off its SMA200. QEP registered -89.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.07.

The stock witnessed a -70.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -76.45%, and is -40.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 61.48% over the week and 23.87% over the month.

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) has around 248 employees, a market worth around $263.74M and $1.21B in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.72. Profit margin for the company is -8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.47% and -89.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QEP Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $286.63M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 90.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.00% in year-over-year returns.

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) Top Institutional Holders

315 institutions hold shares in QEP Resources Inc. (QEP), with 2.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.15% while institutional investors hold 112.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 310.28M, and float is at 234.38M with Short Float at 6.97%. Institutions hold 111.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 38.04 million shares valued at $171.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.01% of the QEP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 25.05 million shares valued at $112.72 million to account for 10.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 17.56 million shares representing 7.39% and valued at over $79.04 million, while State Street Corporation holds 6.33% of the shares totaling 15.04 million with a market value of $67.69 million.

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TRICE DAVID A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TRICE DAVID A bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $0.60 per share for a total of $18000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 180000.0 shares.

QEP Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that TRICE DAVID A (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $1.70 per share for $25485.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 150000.0 shares of the QEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, TRICE DAVID A (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $2.07 for $41400.0. The insider now directly holds 135,000 shares of QEP Resources Inc. (QEP).

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) that is trading -67.60% down over the past 12 months. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) is -29.48% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.38% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 19.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.05.