Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Vs. Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP): Which Is Riskier?

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) shares are -7.41% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.76% or $0.51 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +22.09% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -43.26% down YTD and 19.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -35.19% and -32.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 06, 2020, H.C. Wainwright recommended the APTO stock is a Buy, while earlier, Maxim Group had Initiated the stock as a Buy on February 20, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the APTO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.25 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.72. The forecasts give the Aptose Biosciences Inc. stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.19% or 41.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 26.70% in the current quarter to -$0.14, up from the -$0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.13 and -$0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.54 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 7 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 67,500 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Chow Gregory K., a Senior VP & CFO at the company, bought 7,500 shares worth $13815.0 at $1.84 per share on Jun 05. The Chairman, President & CEO had earlier bought another 10,000 APTO shares valued at $19200.0 on Oct 24. The shares were bought at $1.92 per share.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP), on the other hand, is trading around $15.49 with a market cap of $1.84B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.40 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CXP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 0.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $172000.0. This represented a 99.75% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $68.72 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.19 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $137.44 million, significantly higher than the $97.63 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$382.68 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at Columbia Property Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 218,212 shares. Insider sales totaled 72,145 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.08M shares after the latest sales, with 28.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.70% with a share float percentage of 114.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Columbia Property Trust Inc. having a total of 315 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.88 million shares worth more than $352.99 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 7.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $166.12 million and represent 6.89% of shares outstanding.