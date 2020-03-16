Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM), Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) shares are -29.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.29% or $2.26 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +19.22% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -41.53% down YTD and -25.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.21% and -40.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 15, 2019, Citigroup recommended the APAM stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on November 06, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the APAM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.67. The forecasts give the Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. stock a price target range of $39.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.9% or 3.17%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.70% in the current quarter to $0.68, up from the $0.55 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.82, up 7.70% from $2.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.54 and $0.79. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.85 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 10 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 53,042 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 12,089. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 53,042 and 11,726 in purchases and sales respectively.

Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN), on the other hand, is trading around $17.90 with a market cap of $2.24B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.26 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TRN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.6 million. This represented a 99.69% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $850.7 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined $0.00 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.7 billion from $8.64 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $393.6 million, significantly higher than the $379.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$825.6 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 39 times at Trinity Industries Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 4,456,523 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,425 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 37.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.82M shares after the latest sales, with -361.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.00% with a share float percentage of 116.88M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trinity Industries Inc. having a total of 370 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ValueAct Holdings, L.P. with over 24.89 million shares worth more than $551.31 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, ValueAct Holdings, L.P. held 20.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.15 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $202.78 million and represent 7.65% of shares outstanding.