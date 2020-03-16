Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN), Semtech Corporation (SMTC)

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) shares are -42.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.91% or $1.51 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.88% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -49.81% down YTD and -38.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -32.28% and -48.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Northcoast recommended the BECN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Berenberg had Initiated the stock as a Hold on January 14, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the BECN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.46 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.38. The forecasts give the Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $28.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.85% or 34.07%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -4.70% in the current quarter to -$0.34, up from the -$0.45 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.55, up 1.30% from $2.26 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.02 and $1.36. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.96 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 7,885,195 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 15,594. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 9,944 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

RANDLE STUART A, a Director at the company, sold 5,802 shares worth $174408.0 at $30.06 per share on Dec 11. The Director had earlier bought another 3,330 BECN shares valued at $99634.0 on Feb 26. The shares were bought at $29.92 per share. FROST RICHARD W (Director) bought 3,000 shares at $30.05 per share on Nov 27 for a total of $90150.0 while CD&R Investment Associates IX, (10% Owner) bought 3,207,200 shares on Sep 25 for $102.89 million with each share fetching $32.08.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC), on the other hand, is trading around $35.01 with a market cap of $2.40B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $54.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Semtech Corporation (SMTC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SMTC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $74.81 million. This represented a 45.79% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $138.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.04 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.19 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.05 billion from $1.04 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $118.62 million, significantly lower than the $183.56 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $118.62 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 107 times at Semtech Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 51 times and accounting for 267,386 shares. Insider sales totaled 209,568 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 56 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.02M shares after the latest sales, with -2.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.20% with a share float percentage of 65.23M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Semtech Corporation having a total of 330 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.23 million shares worth more than $435.31 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 12.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $336.46 million and represent 9.60% of shares outstanding.