Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM), Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) shares are -7.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.37% or $6.68 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.60% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -22.26% down YTD and -8.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.77% and -17.67% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 18, 2019, Citigroup recommended the BAM stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Initiated the stock as a Hold on March 11, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the BAM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $53.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $73.89. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 28.03.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 196.00% in the current quarter to $0.63, up from the $0.58 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.95, up 21.00% from $2.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.85 and $0.85. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.77 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 20,801,471 shares worth $533.56 million at $25.65 per share on Dec 03. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 20,801,471 BAM shares valued at $533.56 million on Dec 03. The shares were sold at $25.65 per share. BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN (Director by Deputization) sold 1,900,000 shares at $23.75 per share on Jun 21 for a total of $45.13 million while BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN, (Director by Deputization) sold 1,900,000 shares on Jun 21 for $45.13 million with each share fetching $23.75.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR), on the other hand, is trading around $6.33 with a market cap of $24.42B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.92 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BSBR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 60.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.41 billion. This represented a 67.58% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.36 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.36 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.26 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.3 billion, significantly higher than the $2.26 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $5.81 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.70% with a share float percentage of 3.73B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. having a total of 136 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.44 million shares worth more than $53.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the investment firm holding over 4.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.17 million and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.