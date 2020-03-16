Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST), Zynga Inc. (ZNGA)

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: HST) shares are -38.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.56% or $0.9 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.27% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.85% down YTD and -36.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.23% and -33.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 17, 2019, BMO Capital Markets recommended the HST stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on March 12, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the HST stock is a “Moderate Sell. 4 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.13. The forecasts give the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.95% or -3.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -8.30% in the current quarter to $0.21, down from the $0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.73, down -6.20% from $1.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.25 and $0.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.64 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 10 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 285,154 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 517,787. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 277,667 and 501,025 in purchases and sales respectively.

MARRIOTT RICHARD E, a Chairman of the Board at the company, sold 160,195 shares worth $2.97 million at $18.51 per share on Dec 19. The Chairman of the Board had earlier sold another 146,026 HST shares valued at $2.7 million on Dec 19. The shares were sold at $18.51 per share. RAKOWICH WALTER C (Director) sold 2,895 shares at $19.17 per share on May 17 for a total of $55497.0 while TYRRELL NATHAN S, (Exec. VP, Investments) sold 1,685 shares on May 06 for $33239.0 with each share fetching $19.73.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA), on the other hand, is trading around $6.55 with a market cap of $6.38B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.72 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.27 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ZNGA’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -20.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $259.13 million. This represented a 35.93% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $404.46 million.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.66 billion from $3.58 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $938.17 million while total current assets were at $1.58 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $262.83 million, significantly higher than the $168.24 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $239.19 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 124 times at Zynga Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 57 times and accounting for 4,600,306 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,148,923 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 67 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 73.36M shares after the latest sales, with 2.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.50% with a share float percentage of 879.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zynga Inc. having a total of 473 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 86.36 million shares worth more than $528.55 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, with the investment firm holding over 57.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $348.96 million and represent 5.99% of shares outstanding.