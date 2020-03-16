Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX), Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL)

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) shares are -45.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 16.23% or $1.54 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.73% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -51.41% down YTD and -45.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -26.95% and -46.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, Mizuho recommended the SHLX stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 12, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the SHLX stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.03 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.09. The forecasts give the Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stock a price target range of $23.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 52.04% or 15.15%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -7.50% in the current quarter to $0.44, down from the $0.47 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.61, up 17.80% from $1.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.54. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.7 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 2 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 25,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 25,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

BENDER JAMES J, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $169000.0 at $16.90 per share on Mar 03. The Director had earlier bought another 15,000 SHLX shares valued at $248550.0 on Mar 03. The shares were bought at $16.57 per share.

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL), on the other hand, is trading around $4.45 with a market cap of $209.46M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.00 and spell out a less modest performance – a -11.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FOSL’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -1.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $309.53 million. This represented a 56.5% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $711.56 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.13 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.98 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.6 billion from $1.64 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$14.21 million, significantly lower than the $248.14 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$35.1 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at Fossil Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 155,216 shares. Insider sales totaled 33,587 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.46M shares after the latest sales, with 4.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 46.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fossil Group Inc. having a total of 223 institutions that hold shares in the company.