Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Starbucks Corporation (SBUX), Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are -20.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.59% or $7.82 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.77% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -25.72% down YTD and -19.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.19% and -21.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 09, 2020, Barclays recommended the SBUX stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Stephens had Resumed the stock as a Equal-Weight on January 29, 2020. 30 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the SBUX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 30 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $69.92 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $93.71. The forecasts give the Starbucks Corporation stock a price target range of $105.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $74.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.41% or 5.51%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.90% in the current quarter to $0.5, down from the $0.6 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.85, up 4.50% from $2.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.67 and $0.83. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 43 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 544,478 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 404,198. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 13,756 and 33,600 in purchases and sales respectively.

ULLMAN MYRON E III, a Director at the company, sold 4,252 shares worth $331316.0 at $77.92 per share on Mar 02. The svp chief accounting officer had earlier sold another 2,000 SBUX shares valued at $140280.0 on Mar 09. The shares were sold at $70.14 per share. ULLMAN MYRON E III (Director) sold 4,252 shares at $85.17 per share on Feb 03 for a total of $362143.0 while ULLMAN MYRON E III, (Director) sold 4,252 shares on Jan 02 for $374686.0 with each share fetching $88.12.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF), on the other hand, is trading around $90.58 with a market cap of $15.18B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $112.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.96 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CINF’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 31.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $155.0 million. This represented a 92.8% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.15 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $3.79 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$2.76 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.21 billion, significantly higher than the $1.18 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.18 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 149 times at Cincinnati Financial Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 92 times and accounting for 203,414 shares. Insider sales totaled 49,785 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 57 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 35.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.75M shares after the latest sales, with 1.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.00% with a share float percentage of 151.96M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cincinnati Financial Corporation having a total of 855 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.04 million shares worth more than $2.11 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 14.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.48 billion and represent 8.63% of shares outstanding.