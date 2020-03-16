Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)?

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is -26.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.06 and a high of $4.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The SWN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -221.82% lower than the price target low of $0.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.77, the stock is 20.08% and 3.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 61.16 million and changing 19.59% at the moment leaves the stock -17.54% off its SMA200. SWN registered -60.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.14.

The stock witnessed a 12.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.94%, and is 35.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 39.16% over the week and 17.61% over the month.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has around 923 employees, a market worth around $954.80M and $3.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.07 and Fwd P/E is 5.53. Profit margin for the company is 29.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.98% and -63.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is at an average rating of 3.20.

Southwestern Energy Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $718.3M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 77.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.40% in year-over-year returns.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Top Institutional Holders

371 institutions hold shares in Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), with 2.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.46% while institutional investors hold 115.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 539.44M, and float is at 537.81M with Short Float at 26.13%. Institutions hold 114.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 83.96 million shares valued at $203.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.51% of the SWN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 81.19 million shares valued at $196.49 million to account for 15.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 76.3 million shares representing 14.10% and valued at over $184.65 million, while State Street Corporation holds 8.00% of the shares totaling 43.33 million with a market value of $104.86 million.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kurtz Richard Jason, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that Kurtz Richard Jason bought 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $1.71 per share for a total of $2138.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 44838.0 shares.

Southwestern Energy Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Bott Julian Mark (EVP and CFO) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $1.90 per share for $47500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25000.0 shares of the SWN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Way William J (President and CEO) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.91 for $191000.0. The insider now directly holds 771,362 shares of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN).

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) that is trading -95.16% down over the past 12 months. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -73.75% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.48% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 142.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.37.