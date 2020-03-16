Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Vs. TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC): Which Is Riskier?

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) shares are -13.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.51% or $13.87 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.28% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.93% down YTD and -7.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.35% and -24.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 30, 2020, Barclays recommended the ANET stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 04, 2020. 28 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the ANET stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 28 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $176.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $216.82. The forecasts give the Arista Networks Inc. stock a price target range of $291.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $150.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 39.26% or -17.84%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.00% in the current quarter to $1.87, down from the $2.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.68, down -1.50% from $9.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.94 and $2.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 221 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 307 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 724,975 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 987,558. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 37,947 and 67,535 in purchases and sales respectively.

Taxay Marc, a SVP and General Counsel at the company, sold 2,000 shares worth $389360.0 at $194.68 per share on Mar 02. The CTO and SVP Software Eng. had earlier sold another 10,000 ANET shares valued at $1.92 million on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $192.42 per share. Theodosopoulos Nikos (Director) sold 1,360 shares at $221.94 per share on Feb 21 for a total of $301835.0 while MATHER ANN, (Director) sold 109 shares on Feb 20 for $24480.0 with each share fetching $224.59.

TransEnterix Inc. (NYSE:TRXC), on the other hand, is trading around $0.38 with a market cap of $26.28M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 98.05% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.93 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TRXC’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $96.87 million. This represented a -4686.22% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.02 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$5.59 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.30 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $97.63 million from $203.38 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$59.12 million, significantly lower than the -$35.64 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$59.51 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at TransEnterix Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 344,893 shares. Insider sales totaled 21,383 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.89M shares after the latest sales, with 20.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.80% with a share float percentage of 24.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TransEnterix Inc. having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company.