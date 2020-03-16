Barclays PLC (BCS) And Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) Among Headliners

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) shares are -43.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.00% or $0.4 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.34% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -44.67% down YTD and -39.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.88% and -41.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 11, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the BCS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Societe Generale had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 03, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $5.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.56. The forecasts give the Barclays PLC stock a price target range of $13.03 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.78. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.56% or 30.59%.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ), on the other hand, is trading around $2.61 with a market cap of $82.53M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ENZ’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $14.39 million. This represented a 25.75% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $19.38 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.16 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jul 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $116.78 million from $125.24 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$7.99 million, significantly higher than the -$14.78 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$8.43 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Enzo Biochem Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 10,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.66M shares after the latest sales, with 18.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enzo Biochem Inc. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. with over 5.62 million shares worth more than $14.78 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. held 11.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Evermore Global Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 4.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.54 million and represent 8.43% of shares outstanding.