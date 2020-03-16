Check out this: Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) is on the verge of a huge rally

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) is -29.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.83 and a high of $21.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The MAXR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.87% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.68% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -23.11% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.08, the stock is -28.48% and -35.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.68 million and changing 20.30% at the moment leaves the stock 1.99% off its SMA200. MAXR registered 122.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.88.

The stock witnessed a -41.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.23%, and is -24.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.79% over the week and 11.26% over the month.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) has around 6100 employees, a market worth around $703.69M and $1.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.11. Distance from 52-week low is 189.30% and -48.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Maxar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.06 with sales reaching $560.3M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 109.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 65.80% in year-over-year returns.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Top Institutional Holders

188 institutions hold shares in Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR), with 1.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.70% while institutional investors hold 91.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.51M, and float is at 59.16M with Short Float at 14.61%. Institutions hold 89.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 5.68 million shares valued at $89.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.46% of the MAXR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.38 million shares valued at $84.35 million to account for 8.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.31 million shares representing 7.17% and valued at over $67.52 million, while Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. holds 6.28% of the shares totaling 3.77 million with a market value of $59.11 million.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Scott Walter S., the company’s EVP and CTO. SEC filings show that Scott Walter S. sold 495 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $17.85 per share for a total of $8836.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176039.0 shares.

Maxar Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Robertson III Jeff (SVP, Operations) sold a total of 655 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $17.85 per share for $11692.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61500.0 shares of the MAXR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, JABLONSKY DANIEL L (President and CEO) disposed off 485 shares at an average price of $17.85 for $8657.0. The insider now directly holds 194,802 shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR).