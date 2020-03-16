Check out this: Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) is on the verge of a huge rally

Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE: WYND) is -38.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.13 and a high of $53.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The WYND stock was last observed hovering at around $26.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.28% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $31.64, the stock is -23.57% and -32.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing 20.03% at the moment leaves the stock -31.12% off its SMA200. WYND registered -23.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -33.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.89.

The stock witnessed a -35.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.04%, and is -16.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.28% over the week and 7.03% over the month.

Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) has around 22500 employees, a market worth around $2.82B and $4.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.95 and Fwd P/E is 4.69. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.01% and -40.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) is at an average rating of 2.20.

Wyndham Destinations Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.06 with sales reaching $909.52M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 97.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.00% in year-over-year returns.

Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) Top Institutional Holders

556 institutions hold shares in Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND), with 2.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.64% while institutional investors hold 94.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.07M, and float is at 85.03M with Short Float at 2.96%. Institutions hold 92.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.77 million shares valued at $453.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.05% of the WYND Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.67 million shares valued at $448.03 million to account for 9.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boston Partners which holds 5.75 million shares representing 6.58% and valued at over $297.05 million, while Iridian Asset Management LLC holds 4.75% of the shares totaling 4.15 million with a market value of $214.53 million.

Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Brown Michael Dean. SEC filings show that Brown Michael Dean bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $24.62 per share for a total of $196965.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70523.0 shares.

Wyndham Destinations Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that HERRERA GEORGE (Director) sold a total of 713 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $49.65 per share for $35403.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the WYND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12, HOLMES STEPHEN P (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $48.45 for $1.21 million. The insider now directly holds 817,818 shares of Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND).

Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -20.07% down over the past 12 months. Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) is -4.75% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.0% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.33.