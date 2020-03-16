Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Vs. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN): Those Ticking Clocks

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares are -9.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.93% or $17.89 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.69% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -20.09% down YTD and -5.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.55% and -18.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 13, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the CTAS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Buy on November 22, 2019. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the CTAS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $243.58 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $287.40. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 15.25.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.80% in the current quarter to $2.02, up from the $1.84 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.78, up 6.30% from $7.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.09 and $2.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.64 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 227,741 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 144,815. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 7,866 and 4,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

FROOMAN THOMAS E, a VP, Secretary & Gen. Counsel at the company, sold 5,373 shares worth $1.4 million at $260.79 per share on Jul 23. The Executive Vice President & CAO had earlier sold another 2,000 CTAS shares valued at $536460.0 on Oct 11. The shares were sold at $268.23 per share. Thompson Michael Lawrence (Executive Vice President & CAO) sold 4,888 shares at $260.79 per share on Jul 23 for a total of $1.27 million while SCAMINACE JOSEPH, (Director) sold 6,255 shares on May 03 for $1.39 million with each share fetching $222.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN), on the other hand, is trading around $465.55 with a market cap of $50.57B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $462.30 and spell out a less modest performance – a -0.7% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $28.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

REGN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 28.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.27 billion. This represented a 41.42% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.17 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $6.93 on the year-over-year period, growing to $7.14 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $14.81 billion from $13.94 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.6 billion while total current assets were at $7.69 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.43 billion, significantly higher than the $2.2 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.0 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 243 times at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 50 times and accounting for 1,471,712 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,516,341 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 193 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -143.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 26.53M shares after the latest sales, with 7.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 20.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.30% with a share float percentage of 81.68M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 1,050 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 8.33 million shares worth more than $3.13 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital World Investors held 7.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.35 billion and represent 5.78% of shares outstanding.