Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) picks momentum as shares drop -26.85%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) is -32.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.05 and a high of $3.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLNE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $1.58, the stock is -32.46% and -35.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.88 million and changing 46.30% at the moment leaves the stock -31.86% off its SMA200. CLNE registered -42.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4200 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3100.

The stock witnessed a -41.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.56%, and is -26.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.78% over the week and 11.55% over the month.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) has around 401 employees, a market worth around $338.45M and $320.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 47.88. Profit margin for the company is -4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.48% and -54.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $75.2M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 83.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Top Institutional Holders

169 institutions hold shares in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE), with 67.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.00% while institutional investors hold 43.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 214.21M, and float is at 137.01M with Short Float at 1.11%. Institutions hold 29.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 10.86 million shares valued at $25.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.28% of the CLNE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.89 million shares valued at $23.15 million to account for 4.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 9.2 million shares representing 4.47% and valued at over $21.52 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.58% of the shares totaling 7.35 million with a market value of $17.2 million.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Littlefair Andrew J, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Littlefair Andrew J sold 25,375 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $2.22 per share for a total of $56373.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.6 million shares.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that Littlefair Andrew J (CEO and President) sold a total of 27,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $2.64 per share for $73581.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.57 million shares of the CLNE stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) that is 24.97% higher over the past 12 months. MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) is -9.23% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.02% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.84.