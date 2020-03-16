Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (SBS) up -5.46% since start of the year

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE: SBS) is -31.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.18 and a high of $15.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The SBS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.67% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.93% off the consensus price target high of $16.85 offered by analysts, but current levels are 23.95% higher than the price target low of $13.53 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.29, the stock is -21.92% and -26.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.73 million and changing 19.37% at the moment leaves the stock -22.08% off its SMA200. SBS registered -5.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.20.

The stock witnessed a -29.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.03%, and is -16.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.18% over the week and 6.67% over the month.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (SBS) has around 14018 employees, a market worth around $7.49B and $3.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.49. Profit margin for the company is 21.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.79% and -33.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (SBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (SBS) is at an average rating of 2.00.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to grow by 12.50% this year.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (SBS) Top Institutional Holders

262 institutions hold shares in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (SBS), holding a 13.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 727.98M, and float is at 338.09M with Short Float at 0.86%. Institutions hold 13.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 8.98 million shares valued at $135.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.57% of the SBS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is AQR Capital Management, LLC with 8.56 million shares valued at $128.88 million to account for 6.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Impax Asset Management Group Plc which holds 7.76 million shares representing 5.67% and valued at over $116.74 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 3.65% of the shares totaling 4.99 million with a market value of $75.09 million.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (SBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) that is 22.19% higher over the past 12 months. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) is 17.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.38% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.13.