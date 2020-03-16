Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) makes -32.05% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) is -53.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.14 and a high of $4.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The SID stock was last observed hovering at around $1.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $3.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.59% off the consensus price target high of $4.14 offered by analysts, but current levels are 38.85% higher than the price target low of $2.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.59, the stock is -36.85% and -46.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.66 million and changing 18.66% at the moment leaves the stock -53.69% off its SMA200. SID registered -60.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.42.

The stock witnessed a -46.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.52%, and is -32.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.29% over the week and 9.29% over the month.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) has around 38304 employees, a market worth around $2.45B and $5.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.66 and Fwd P/E is 5.58. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.47% and -66.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) is at an average rating of 3.00.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $5.97B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 273.60% in year-over-year returns.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Top Institutional Holders

126 institutions hold shares in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID), holding a 3.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.54B, and float is at 649.81M with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 3.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.0 million shares valued at $27.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.58% of the SID Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 6.51 million shares valued at $22.47 million to account for 0.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 3.67 million shares representing 0.26% and valued at over $12.68 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 0.23% of the shares totaling 3.15 million with a market value of $10.87 million.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -72.60% down over the past 12 months. Mechel PAO (MTL) is -22.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.33% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.87.