CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) makes -14.37% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) is -48.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.02 and a high of $55.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The CVI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.56% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.78% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -15.56% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.80, the stock is -26.13% and -38.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.62 million and changing 36.48% at the moment leaves the stock -51.00% off its SMA200. CVI registered -49.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.33.

The stock witnessed a -39.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.01%, and is -14.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.54% over the week and 9.90% over the month.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) has around 1486 employees, a market worth around $2.11B and $6.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.50 and Fwd P/E is 10.87. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.36% and -62.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.40%).

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CVR Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $1.13B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 35.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.70% in year-over-year returns.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Top Institutional Holders

331 institutions hold shares in CVR Energy Inc. (CVI), with 10.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 95.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.48M, and float is at 100.52M with Short Float at 2.32%. Institutions hold 95.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 71.2 million shares valued at $2.88 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 70.82% of the CVI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.61 million shares valued at $145.95 million to account for 3.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.4 million shares representing 2.39% and valued at over $97.01 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.32% of the shares totaling 2.34 million with a market value of $94.5 million.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -41.25% down over the past 12 months. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is -70.92% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.96% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.51.