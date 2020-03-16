Dissecting Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE: DIN) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE: DIN) is -48.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.13 and a high of $104.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The DIN stock was last observed hovering at around $35.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.68% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.43% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 52.58% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.68, the stock is -47.42% and -49.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 21.94% at the moment leaves the stock -48.33% off its SMA200. DIN registered -52.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -41.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $83.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $82.37.

The stock witnessed a -52.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.08%, and is -42.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.49% over the week and 9.22% over the month.

Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) has around 558 employees, a market worth around $747.75M and $910.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.30 and Fwd P/E is 5.57. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.05% and -59.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dine Brands Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.88 with sales reaching $239.56M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 34.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.80% in year-over-year returns.

Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) Top Institutional Holders

273 institutions hold shares in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN), with 298.59k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.81% while institutional investors hold 119.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.52M, and float is at 16.21M with Short Float at 11.59%. Institutions hold 117.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.47 million shares valued at $206.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.01% of the DIN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.11 million shares valued at $176.46 million to account for 12.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 2.04 million shares representing 12.37% and valued at over $170.36 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 8.87% of the shares totaling 1.46 million with a market value of $122.09 million.

Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johns Jay D., the company’s President, IHOP Business Unit. SEC filings show that Johns Jay D. sold 8,526 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $84.64 per share for a total of $721641.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17686.0 shares.

Dine Brands Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Johns Jay D. (President, IHOP Business Unit) sold a total of 2,407 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $85.22 per share for $205125.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17686.0 shares of the DIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, ADEL BRYAN R (SVP, LEGAL, GC AND SECRETARY) disposed off 7,175 shares at an average price of $98.00 for $703150.0. The insider now directly holds 9,505 shares of Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN).

Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) that is trading -40.64% down over the past 12 months. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) is -35.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.9% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.