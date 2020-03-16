Dissecting First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) top performing stock: Get the Stats

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) is -36.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.25 and a high of $11.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The FBP stock was last observed hovering at around $5.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.2% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 32.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.75, the stock is -15.59% and -26.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.54 million and changing 21.62% at the moment leaves the stock -32.42% off its SMA200. FBP registered -41.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.97.

The stock witnessed a -26.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.53%, and is -6.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.91% over the week and 6.43% over the month.

First BanCorp. (FBP) has around 2674 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $675.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.89 and Fwd P/E is 5.78. Profit margin for the company is 24.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.57% and -43.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.10%).

First BanCorp. (FBP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First BanCorp. (FBP) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First BanCorp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $139.73M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.30% in year-over-year returns.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Top Institutional Holders

337 institutions hold shares in First BanCorp. (FBP), with 3.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.63% while institutional investors hold 96.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 230.57M, and float is at 213.81M with Short Float at 1.13%. Institutions hold 94.81% of the Float.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at First BanCorp. (FBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 15 times.

First BanCorp. (FBP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) that is trading -20.78% down over the past 12 months. Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) is -33.28% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.7% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.57.