Dissecting Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) is -14.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $174.02 and a high of $342.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The PAYC stock was last observed hovering at around $191.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 34.64% off its average median price target of $310.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.08% off the consensus price target high of $372.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 19.06% higher than the price target low of $280.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $226.62, the stock is -19.39% and -22.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 18.04% at the moment leaves the stock -8.32% off its SMA200. PAYC registered 23.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $291.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $247.30.

The stock witnessed a -23.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.53%, and is -15.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.82% over the week and 6.58% over the month.

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) has around 3765 employees, a market worth around $14.06B and $737.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 73.32 and Fwd P/E is 42.89. Profit margin for the company is 24.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.23% and -33.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.30%).

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paycom Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.29 with sales reaching $241.09M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 32.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.60% in year-over-year returns.

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Top Institutional Holders

710 institutions hold shares in Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC), with 9.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.49% while institutional investors hold 88.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.04M, and float is at 49.14M with Short Float at 4.57%. Institutions hold 73.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.01 million shares valued at $1.33 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.52% of the PAYC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.87 million shares valued at $1.02 billion to account for 6.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.96 million shares representing 5.04% and valued at over $784.79 million, while Brown Capital Management, Inc. holds 3.51% of the shares totaling 2.06 million with a market value of $546.37 million.

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by York Jeffrey D., the company’s Chief Sales Officer. SEC filings show that York Jeffrey D. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 06 at a price of $212.78 per share for a total of $5.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 463231.0 shares.

Paycom Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 14 that York Jeffrey D. (Chief Sales Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 14 and was made at $232.84 per share for $5.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 488231.0 shares of the PAYC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 09, Evans Jon (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 2,100 shares at an average price of $240.47 for $504994.0. The insider now directly holds 28,111 shares of Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC).

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Workday Inc. (WDAY) that is trading -26.35% down over the past 12 months. Paychex Inc. (PAYX) is -9.41% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -38.89% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.98.