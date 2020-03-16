Domtar Corporation (UFS) picks momentum as shares drop -4.66%

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) is -28.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.00 and a high of $50.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The UFS stock was last observed hovering at around $23.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.38% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $27.39, the stock is -8.79% and -20.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 19.04% at the moment leaves the stock -26.17% off its SMA200. UFS registered -45.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -23.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.02.

The stock witnessed a -24.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.50%, and is -4.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.21% over the week and 5.71% over the month.

Domtar Corporation (UFS) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $5.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.35 and Fwd P/E is 11.25. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.43% and -46.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Domtar Corporation (UFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Domtar Corporation (UFS) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Domtar Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $1.27B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.10% in year-over-year returns.

Domtar Corporation (UFS) Top Institutional Holders

393 institutions hold shares in Domtar Corporation (UFS), with 144.62k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.26% while institutional investors hold 97.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.45M, and float is at 55.13M with Short Float at 7.31%. Institutions hold 96.80% of the Float.

Domtar Corporation (UFS) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Domtar Corporation (UFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fagan Michael, the company’s President, Personal Care. SEC filings show that Fagan Michael bought 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $21.13 per share for a total of $6339.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10392.0 shares.

Domtar Corporation (UFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Paper Company (IP) that is trading -28.79% down over the past 12 months. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) is -74.16% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.01% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.9.