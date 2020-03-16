Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC), Synopsys Inc. (SNPS)

GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNC) shares are -60.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.09% or $0.09 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.39% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -61.84% down YTD and -61.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -29.41% and -51.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 29, 2018, Buckingham Research recommended the GNC stock is a Buy, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Hold on June 17, 2019. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the GNC stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.08 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.50. The forecasts give the GNC Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $2.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.8% or 56.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -200.00% in the current quarter to -$0.02, up from the -$0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.24, down -12.30% from $0.34 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.22 and $0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.51 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,492,402 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 52,060. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,727,940 and 5,034 in purchases and sales respectively.

Piano Steven, a Chief Human Resources Officer at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $9400.0 at $1.88 per share on May 15. The Chief Human Resources Officer had earlier bought another 5,000 GNC shares valued at $7450.0 on May 30. The shares were bought at $1.49 per share.

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS), on the other hand, is trading around $129.88 with a market cap of $20.21B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $179.58 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SNPS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $554.87 million. This represented a 33.5% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $834.38 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.67 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.2 billion from $6.41 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $9.82 million, significantly higher than the -$144.02 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$45.85 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 77 times at Synopsys Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 527,645 shares. Insider sales totaled 540,641 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.11M shares after the latest sales, with 11.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.40% with a share float percentage of 149.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Synopsys Inc. having a total of 942 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.38 million shares worth more than $2.42 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.72 billion and represent 8.19% of shares outstanding.