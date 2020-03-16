Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Harsco Corporation (HSC), Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) shares are -68.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.26% or $0.68 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.40% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -68.81% down YTD and -66.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -28.96% and -53.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 23, 2018, Lake Street recommended the HSC stock is a Buy, while earlier, Barrington Research had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on January 31, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the HSC stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.31 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.45. The forecasts give the Harsco Corporation stock a price target range of $31.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 76.42% or 52.07%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.02, down from the $0.29 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.95, up 22.80% from $0.9 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 36 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 477,206 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 199,843. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 331,138 and 140,771 in purchases and sales respectively.

Eddy Kathy G, a Director at the company, bought 2,878 shares worth $19916.0 at $6.92 per share on Mar 12. The SVP – Group President Rail had earlier bought another 6,486 HSC shares valued at $45402.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $7.00 per share. Stanton David (SVP & Group Pres. Clean Earth) bought 2,000 shares at $7.00 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $14000.0 while Stanton David, (SVP & Group Pres. Clean Earth) bought 18,000 shares on Mar 11 for $134640.0 with each share fetching $7.48.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), on the other hand, is trading around $11.70 with a market cap of $2.12B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BDN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $682000.0. This represented a 99.54% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $147.04 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.10 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.68 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $234.23 million, significantly higher than the $227.35 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $35.93 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at Brandywine Realty Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 624,013 shares. Insider sales totaled 405,894 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.53M shares after the latest sales, with 12.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 174.16M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brandywine Realty Trust having a total of 365 institutions that hold shares in the company.