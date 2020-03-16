Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: HealthEquity Inc. (HQY), Enservco Corporation (ENSV)

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) shares are -27.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.12% or $7.09 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.46% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.19% down YTD and -21.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.08% and -27.08% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 09, 2019, Raymond James recommended the HQY stock is a Strong Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on October 07, 2019. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the HQY stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $53.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $85.70. The forecasts give the HealthEquity Inc. stock a price target range of $110.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $70.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.92% or 22.87%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 113.60% in the current quarter to $0.35, up from the $0.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.68, up 84.40% from $1.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.38 and $0.55. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 36 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 135,445 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 109,900. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 46,386 and 42,171 in purchases and sales respectively.

Dreier Ashley, a Executive, VP, CTO and CIO at the company, sold 26,993 shares worth $1.92 million at $71.02 per share on Jan 24. The EVP Chief Security Officer had earlier sold another 6,420 HQY shares valued at $440733.0 on Jan 27. The shares were sold at $68.65 per share. MOTT DARCY G (Executive VP and CFO) sold 4,000 shares at $72.93 per share on Jan 21 for a total of $291731.0 while MOTT DARCY G, (Executive VP and CFO) sold 4,000 shares on Dec 20 for $306120.0 with each share fetching $76.53.

Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV), on the other hand, is trading around $0.11 with a market cap of $6.70M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Enservco Corporation (ENSV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ENSV’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -4.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.34 million. This represented a 7.62% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.7 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.10 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.07 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $40.46 million from $48.67 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $8.49 million, significantly higher than the $5.66 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $7.28 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 16.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.20% with a share float percentage of 46.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enservco Corporation having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company.