Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB), Mimecast Limited (MIME)

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ: HOMB) shares are -28.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.21% or $1.63 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.60% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -33.60% down YTD and -26.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.87% and -29.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 11, 2019, Barclays recommended the HOMB stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Citigroup had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 09, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the HOMB stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.97 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $22.43. The forecasts give the Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) stock a price target range of $24.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 41.79% or 30.15%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.80% in the current quarter to $0.41, down from the $0.42 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.69, up 0.70% from $1.73 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.41 and $0.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.76 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 23 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 216,906 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 168,090. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 192,450 and 1,667 in purchases and sales respectively.

French Tracy, a Centennial Bank CEO/President at the company, bought 1,000 shares worth $16790.0 at $16.79 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier bought another 20,000 HOMB shares valued at $278598.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $13.93 per share. French Tracy (Centennial Bank CEO/President) bought 2,000 shares at $18.59 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $37173.0 while French Tracy, (Centennial Bank CEO/President) bought 450 shares on Feb 25 for $8361.0 with each share fetching $18.58.

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME), on the other hand, is trading around $33.50 with a market cap of $2.21B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $59.73 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Mimecast Limited (MIME) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MIME’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -0.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $80.53 million. This represented a 26.9% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $110.16 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined $0.00 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $714.63 million from $678.72 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $65.49 million, significantly higher than the $47.91 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $25.21 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at Mimecast Limited over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 72,550 shares. Insider sales totaled 332,440 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.94M shares after the latest sales, with -4.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.90% with a share float percentage of 56.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mimecast Limited having a total of 244 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP with over 3.68 million shares worth more than $159.83 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP held 5.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Whale Rock Capital Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 3.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $153.61 million and represent 5.66% of shares outstanding.