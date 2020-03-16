Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP), Paychex Inc. (PAYX)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) shares are -19.78% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.80% or $2.1 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.53% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -25.73% down YTD and -9.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.22% and -20.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 26, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the HZNP stock is a Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on January 08, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the HZNP stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $29.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $44.73. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 35.08.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 33.30% in the current quarter to $0.21, down from the $0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.87, up 8.30% from $1.94 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.38 and $0.52. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.45 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 80 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 96 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,294,740 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,764,070. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,427,736 and 974,987 in purchases and sales respectively.

Walbert Timothy P, a Chairman, President and CEO at the company, sold 93,864 shares worth $3.31 million at $35.23 per share on Feb 21. The Sr VP & Princ. Acctg Officer had earlier sold another 1,000 HZNP shares valued at $34342.0 on Feb 27. The shares were sold at $34.34 per share. Kent Jeff sold 3,545 shares at $36.50 per share on Jan 07 for a total of $129393.0 while Karnani Vikram, (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold 9,297 shares on Jan 06 for $331159.0 with each share fetching $35.62.

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), on the other hand, is trading around $71.56 with a market cap of $26.25B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $85.94 and spell out a more modest performance – a 16.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Paychex Inc. (PAYX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PAYX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 35.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $326.0 million. This represented a 67.09% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $990.7 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.72 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.65 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Feb 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.7 billion from $8.64 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $34.4 million while total current assets were at $5.63 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $564.6 million, significantly higher than the $497.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $504.7 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 33 times at Paychex Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 516,438 shares. Insider sales totaled 518,056 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 38.59M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 10.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.00% with a share float percentage of 319.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Paychex Inc. having a total of 1,527 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 36.68 million shares worth more than $3.12 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 27.05 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.3 billion and represent 7.56% of shares outstanding.