Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Natera Inc. (NTRA), Tenaris S.A. (TS)

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) shares are -8.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.80% or $2.49 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.49% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.32% down YTD and -17.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.56% and -15.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 05, 2018, Piper Jaffray recommended the NTRA stock is a Overweight, while earlier, JP Morgan had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on October 05, 2018.

The stock currently trades at $30.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $43.67. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 29.47.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.00% in the current quarter to -$0.61, down from the -$0.54 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.4, up 12.90% from -$1.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.68 and -$0.53. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.77 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 89 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 95 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,195,597 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,988,614. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 268,977 and 2,000,639 in purchases and sales respectively.

Brophy Michael Burkes, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 787 shares worth $26254.0 at $33.36 per share on Mar 10. The Executive Chairman had earlier sold another 1,107 NTRA shares valued at $36930.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $33.36 per share. Sheena Jonathan (Chief Technology Officer) sold 800 shares at $33.36 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $26688.0 while Chapman Steven Leonard, (Chief Executive Officer) sold 1,147 shares on Mar 10 for $38264.0 with each share fetching $33.36.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS), on the other hand, is trading around $11.38 with a market cap of $7.08B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.44 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Tenaris S.A. (TS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $328.66 million. This represented a 81.37% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.76 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.18 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.42 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $15.02 billion from $14.98 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $327.46 million while total current assets were at $5.83 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.26 billion, significantly higher than the $371.52 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $993.96 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 60.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.80% with a share float percentage of 233.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenaris S.A. having a total of 195 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 9.53 million shares worth more than $215.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 12.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $175.5 million and represent 10.27% of shares outstanding.