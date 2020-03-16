Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI), Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) shares are -27.91% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.21% or $2.45 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.19% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -28.23% down YTD and -27.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.30% and -25.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 27, 2019, Compass Point recommended the WRI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 06, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the WRI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.52 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 30.71.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 132.00% in the current quarter to $0.24, down from the $0.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.99, up 3.00% from $2.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.22 and $0.3. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 309,609 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 160,165. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 281,841 and 10,667 in purchases and sales respectively.

Brown Shelaghmichael C., a Director at the company, sold 4,333 shares worth $117728.0 at $27.17 per share on Aug 19. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 WRI shares valued at $228900.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $22.89 per share. LASHER STEPHEN A (Director) sold 30,000 shares at $29.25 per share on May 02 for a total of $877500.0 while LASHER STEPHEN A, (Director) sold 115,000 shares on May 02 for $3.36 million with each share fetching $29.25.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), on the other hand, is trading around $277.97 with a market cap of $1232.62B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $333.57 and spell out a more modest performance – a 16.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $13.49 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Apple Inc. (AAPL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AAPL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 24.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $9.65 billion. This represented a 89.49% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $91.82 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $4.99 on the year-over-year period, growing to $4.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $340.62 billion from $338.52 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $67.39 billion while total current assets were at $163.23 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $30.52 billion, significantly higher than the $26.69 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $28.41 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at Apple Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 382,725 shares. Insider sales totaled 342,909 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.89M shares after the latest sales, with -978.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.00% with a share float percentage of 4.37B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apple Inc. having a total of 4,263 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 329.32 million shares worth more than $96.71 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 277.77 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $81.57 billion and represent 6.35% of shares outstanding.