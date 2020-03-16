EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) is attracting new Institutional Money

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: EQM) is -59.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.65 and a high of $47.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The EQM stock was last observed hovering at around $9.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.47% off its average median price target of $28.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.06% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 40.15% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.97, the stock is -33.34% and -47.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.04 million and changing 26.00% at the moment leaves the stock -61.17% off its SMA200. EQM registered -72.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.67.

The stock witnessed a -45.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.14%, and is -17.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 36.02% over the week and 15.67% over the month.

EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) has a market worth around $2.56B and $1.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.77 and Fwd P/E is 2.81. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.47% and -74.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EQM Midstream Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.11 with sales reaching $405.24M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.00% in year-over-year returns.

EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Top Institutional Holders

184 institutions hold shares in EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM), with 117.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 58.56% while institutional investors hold 94.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 213.62M, and float is at 83.06M with Short Float at 5.14%. Institutions hold 39.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with over 11.61 million shares valued at $347.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.79% of the EQM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 10.14 million shares valued at $303.14 million to account for 5.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Alps Advisors Inc. which holds 9.93 million shares representing 4.95% and valued at over $297.02 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 3.28% of the shares totaling 6.57 million with a market value of $196.43 million.

EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pietrandrea Brian P., the company’s Controller. SEC filings show that Pietrandrea Brian P. bought 34 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $33.49 per share for a total of $1139.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1174.0 shares.

EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) that is trading -38.76% down over the past 12 months. Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) is -26.03% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.45% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.42.