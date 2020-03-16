Exploring Strategic Opportunities: AECOM (ACM), Allegion plc (ALLE)

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) shares are -22.56% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.27% or $2.55 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.33% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.26% down YTD and -22.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.41% and -30.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 14, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the ACM stock is a Buy, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on November 05, 2019. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the ACM stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $33.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $54.20. The forecasts give the AECOM stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $48.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.33% or 30.42%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -31.30% in the current quarter to $0.52, down from the $0.69 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.28, down -33.40% from $2.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.51 and $0.66. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.92 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 442,835 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 195,391. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 391,410 and 132,133 in purchases and sales respectively.

Feld Peter A, a Director at the company, bought 200,000 shares worth $8.51 million at $42.56 per share on Nov 22. The Group President, MS had earlier sold another 30,240 ACM shares valued at $1.31 million on Dec 27. The shares were sold at $43.28 per share. Morriss Steve (Group President, Design and Co) sold 28,160 shares at $43.12 per share on Nov 15 for a total of $1.21 million while Christofferson Carla J, (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 8,403 shares on Apr 12 for $268896.0 with each share fetching $32.00.

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE), on the other hand, is trading around $111.81 with a market cap of $10.60B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $124.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 10.32% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Allegion plc (ALLE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ALLE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $176.2 million. This represented a 75.51% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $719.5 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.86 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.39 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.97 billion from $2.87 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $488.2 million, significantly higher than the $457.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $422.6 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 122 times at Allegion plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 50 times and accounting for 369,564 shares. Insider sales totaled 313,899 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 72 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -22.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 318.55k shares after the latest sales, with 46.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 92.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allegion plc having a total of 794 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.05 million shares worth more than $1.25 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.19 billion and represent 10.29% of shares outstanding.