Exploring Strategic Opportunities: DISH Network Corporation (DISH), Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK)

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) shares are -39.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.77% or $1.74 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.15% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -49.34% down YTD and -36.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -26.09% and -46.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, Bernstein recommended the DISH stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Resumed the stock as a Buy on March 12, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $21.59 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $42.35. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 49.02.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.90% in the current quarter to $0.55, down from the $0.65 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.22, down -2.50% from $2.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.42 and $0.66. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.83 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 43 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 15,852,893 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 28,584. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 26,500 in purchases and sales respectively.

KISER KYLE J, a Vice President, Treasurer at the company, sold 13,500 shares worth $408510.0 at $30.26 per share on Mar 06. The Vice President, Treasurer had earlier sold another 3,000 DISH shares valued at $76860.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $25.62 per share. KISER KYLE J (Vice President, Treasurer) sold 10,000 shares at $33.18 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $331800.0 while McSchooler Jeffrey L, (EVP, Wireless Operations) sold 1,787 shares on Nov 26 for $63153.0 with each share fetching $35.34.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK), on the other hand, is trading around $13.80 with a market cap of $3.24B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.86 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.87% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CWK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $447.4 million. This represented a 82.84% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.61 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.02 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.16 billion from $6.65 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $269.3 million, significantly higher than the -$2.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $189.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 40 times at Cushman & Wakefield plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 647,902 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,450,743 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 48.27M shares after the latest sales, with -16.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 28.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.20% with a share float percentage of 123.96M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cushman & Wakefield plc having a total of 175 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 47.71 million shares worth more than $975.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. held 21.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 18.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $380.02 million and represent 8.46% of shares outstanding.