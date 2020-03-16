Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Entegris Inc. (ENTG), Bank OZK (OZK)

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares are -5.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.82% or $5.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.82% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -19.79% down YTD and -2.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.95% and -18.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 21, 2019, CL King recommended the ENTG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on October 07, 2019. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the ENTG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $47.37 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $60.56. The forecasts give the Entegris Inc. stock a price target range of $66.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $53.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 28.23% or 10.62%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.90% in the current quarter to $0.53, up from the $0.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.32, up 10.30% from $1.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.53 and $0.6. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 60 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 435,428 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 529,215. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 347,626 and 335,041 in purchases and sales respectively.

Rucci Corey, a SVP, Business Development at the company, sold 6,721 shares worth $361080.0 at $53.72 per share on Feb 26. The Director had earlier sold another 4,470 ENTG shares valued at $250320.0 on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $56.00 per share. GRAVES GREGORY B (EVP & CFO) sold 19,587 shares at $53.33 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $1.04 million while Sauer Michael, (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 3,078 shares on Feb 25 for $164223.0 with each share fetching $53.35.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), on the other hand, is trading around $21.49 with a market cap of $2.83B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.22 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.81 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Bank OZK (OZK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OZK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 72.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $30.41 million. This represented a 89.18% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $280.96 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.78 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.89 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $424.64 million, significantly lower than the $705.31 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $325.95 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.10% with a share float percentage of 119.55M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bank OZK having a total of 432 institutions that hold shares in the company.