Exploring Strategic Opportunities: SITE Centers Corp. (SITC), Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) shares are -42.15% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.36% or $1.08 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.69% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.36% down YTD and -41.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -29.17% and -35.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 25, 2019, Compass Point recommended the SITC stock is a Sell, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on December 17, 2019. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the SITC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.13. The forecasts give the SITE Centers Corp. stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.31% or 26.27%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 150.00% in the current quarter to $0.07, down from the $0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.23, up 1.00% from $0.33 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.04 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 128,245 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 42,121. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 93,638 and 41,563 in purchases and sales respectively.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB), on the other hand, is trading around $5.49 with a market cap of $53.50B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.57 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.63% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.69 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ITUB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 45.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.37 billion. This represented a 46.32% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $8.13 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.14 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.16 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $808.44 million, significantly higher than the -$8.63 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $516.41 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 52.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.40% with a share float percentage of 5.29B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. having a total of 497 institutions that hold shares in the company.