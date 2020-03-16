Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) is -31.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.17 and a high of $87.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The GBT stock was last observed hovering at around $45.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.49% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $54.37, the stock is -16.55% and -24.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 18.50% at the moment leaves the stock -9.29% off its SMA200. GBT registered 3.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.90.

The stock witnessed a -27.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.69%, and is -16.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.34% over the week and 8.01% over the month.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) has around 352 employees, a market worth around $3.38B and $2.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 23.09% and -37.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.10%).

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.52 with sales reaching $3.62M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2,566.50% year-over-year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT), with 38.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 63.18% while institutional investors hold 37.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.23M, and float is at 53.47M with Short Float at 13.53%. Institutions hold 13.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 5.87 million shares valued at $466.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.64% of the GBT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 5.66 million shares valued at $449.61 million to account for 9.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.47 million shares representing 8.99% and valued at over $434.93 million, while FMR, LLC holds 8.61% of the shares totaling 5.24 million with a market value of $416.24 million.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) Insider Activity

A total of 113 insider transactions have happened at Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 63 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lehrer-Graiwer Joshua, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Lehrer-Graiwer Joshua sold 938 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $59.90 per share for a total of $56186.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2595.0 shares.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Lehrer-Graiwer Joshua (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 1,138 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $65.30 per share for $74311.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2595.0 shares of the GBT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Lehrer-Graiwer Joshua (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 1,313 shares at an average price of $69.71 for $91529.0. The insider now directly holds 2,595 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT).

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -24.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.43% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.16.