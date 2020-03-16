Gogo Inc. (GOGO) Vs. ANSYS Inc. (ANSS): Updated Outlook

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares are -65.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.54% or $0.3 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +25.63% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -65.59% down YTD and -58.47% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.64% and -57.28% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 10, 2019, William Blair recommended the GOGO stock is a Outperform, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Initiated the stock as a Buy on May 13, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the GOGO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.80. The forecasts give the Gogo Inc. stock a price target range of $10.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 77.7% or 25.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.00% in the current quarter to -$0.49, up from the -$0.74 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2, down -8.10% from -$2.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.42 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.88 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 596,647 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 37,711. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 88,446 and 18,773 in purchases and sales respectively.

TOWNSEND CHARLES C, a Director at the company, bought 7,400 shares worth $29445.0 at $3.98 per share on Aug 30. The SVP, Controller & CAO had earlier sold another 10,947 GOGO shares valued at $70655.0 on Nov 12. The shares were sold at $6.45 per share. TOWNSEND CHARLES C (Director) bought 37,800 shares at $3.99 per share on Aug 29 for a total of $150958.0 while TOWNSEND CHARLES C, (Director) bought 46,133 shares on Aug 26 for $184020.0 with each share fetching $3.99.

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS), on the other hand, is trading around $235.42 with a market cap of $21.10B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $266.82 and spell out a more modest performance – a 11.77% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ANSS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 34.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $251.51 million. This represented a 48.27% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $486.23 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.92 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.78 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.84 billion from $3.58 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $288000.0 while total current assets were at $1.56 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $499.94 million, significantly higher than the $484.99 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $455.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 84 times at ANSYS Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 228,288 shares. Insider sales totaled 121,329 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 56 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -28.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 857.42k shares after the latest sales, with 27.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 85.07M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ANSYS Inc. having a total of 963 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.41 million shares worth more than $2.42 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 7.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.83 billion and represent 8.28% of shares outstanding.