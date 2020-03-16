Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) stock Surged by 21.57 yesterday

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is -42.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.49 and a high of $25.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The GTN stock was last observed hovering at around $10.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.17% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.23% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 51.08% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.23, the stock is -31.10% and -38.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing 21.57% at the moment leaves the stock -32.12% off its SMA200. GTN registered -45.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -28.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.99.

The stock witnessed a -44.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.02%, and is -18.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.49% over the week and 8.70% over the month.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) has around 6912 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $2.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.71 and Fwd P/E is 6.40. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.87% and -51.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gray Television Inc. (GTN) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gray Television Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $547.82M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.10% year-over-year.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Top Institutional Holders

265 institutions hold shares in Gray Television Inc. (GTN), with 4.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.36% while institutional investors hold 97.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.08M, and float is at 89.67M with Short Float at 4.86%. Institutions hold 93.18% of the Float.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Gray Television Inc. (GTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Howell Robin Robinson, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Howell Robin Robinson bought 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $15.49 per share for a total of $20137.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 993524.0 shares.

Gray Television Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 13 that HOWELL HILTON H JR (Chairman, President & CEO) bought a total of 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 13 and was made at $15.49 per share for $20137.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 993524.0 shares of the GTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, ROBINSON HARRIETT J (10% Owner) acquired 7,500 shares at an average price of $14.87 for $111525.0. The insider now directly holds 1,008,467 shares of Gray Television Inc. (GTN).

Gray Television Inc. (GTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) that is trading -47.31% down over the past 12 months. The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) is -56.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.37% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.34.