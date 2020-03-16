Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) up -62.28% since start of the year

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) is -60.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.55 and a high of $17.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The GPRE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.27% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.48% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 61.69% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.13, the stock is -44.63% and -50.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing 26.13% at the moment leaves the stock -48.16% off its SMA200. GPRE registered -62.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -43.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.79.

The stock witnessed a -54.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.87%, and is -39.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.17% over the week and 11.11% over the month.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) has around 820 employees, a market worth around $221.35M and $2.42B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.73% and -65.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.20%).

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Green Plains Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.89 with sales reaching $666.91M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 64.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.80% in year-over-year returns.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Top Institutional Holders

215 institutions hold shares in Green Plains Inc. (GPRE), with 1.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.32% while institutional investors hold 120.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.11M, and float is at 33.60M with Short Float at 18.76%. Institutions hold 115.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.54 million shares valued at $85.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.76% of the GPRE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Mangrove Partners with 3.6 million shares valued at $55.48 million to account for 10.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.18 million shares representing 9.06% and valued at over $49.11 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.47% of the shares totaling 2.98 million with a market value of $45.92 million.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mangrove Partners Master Fund, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 81,718 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $12.44 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.51 million shares.

Green Plains Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that MAPES MICHELLE (Chief Legal and Admin Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $16.34 per share for $32680.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34877.0 shares of the GPRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, Becker Todd A (President and CEO) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $16.12 for $805900.0. The insider now directly holds 437,933 shares of Green Plains Inc. (GPRE).

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amyris Inc. (AMRS) that is trading -55.66% down over the past 12 months. Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is -41.25% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.93% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.28.