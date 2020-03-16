Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW), Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) shares are -17.34% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.28% or $3.77 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +19.86% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.37% down YTD and -13.46% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.28% and -22.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Janney recommended the HIW stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 04, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the HIW stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $40.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $52.75. The forecasts give the Highwoods Properties Inc. stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $46.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 32.62% or 12.11%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 75.80% in the current quarter to $0.31, up from the $0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.28, up 4.10% from $1.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.31 and $0.36. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 128,476 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 25,031. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 102,660 and 24,701 in purchases and sales respectively.

Klinck Theodore J, a President and CEO at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $362500.0 at $36.25 per share on Mar 12. The EVP, General Counsel & Sec. had earlier bought another 1,000 HIW shares valued at $35990.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $35.99 per share.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO), on the other hand, is trading around $29.29 with a market cap of $22.71B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $38.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SCCO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 37.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $234.8 million. This represented a 87.34% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.85 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.40 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.38 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $16.41 billion from $16.49 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $80.7 million while total current assets were at $4.18 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.91 billion, significantly lower than the $2.24 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.2 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at Southern Copper Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 12,825 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 690.87M shares after the latest sales, with -0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 89.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.50% with a share float percentage of 82.19M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Southern Copper Corporation having a total of 458 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 6.81 million shares worth more than $289.24 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 0.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 6.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $280.0 million and represent 0.85% of shares outstanding.