Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) shares are -31.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.44% or $1.37 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.39% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.78% down YTD and -28.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.33% and -36.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 12, 2019, Citigroup recommended the VICI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Resumed the stock as a Overweight on February 20, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the VICI stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $30.16. The forecasts give the VICI Properties Inc. stock a price target range of $35.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $27.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.71% or 34.81%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -34.40% in the current quarter to $0.35, down from the $0.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.65, up 31.40% from $1.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.36 and $0.52. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 246,421 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 9,989. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 179,765 and 5,060 in purchases and sales respectively.

ABRAHAMSON JAMES R, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $109500.0 at $21.90 per share on Mar 09. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 VICI shares valued at $167900.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $16.79 per share. KIESKE DAVID ANDREW (Chief Financial Officer) bought 9,000 shares at $25.26 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $227340.0 while Gallagher Samantha Sacks, bought 8,300 shares on Mar 02 for $209492.0 with each share fetching $25.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR), on the other hand, is trading around $103.68 with a market cap of $12.02B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $133.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $161.9 million. This represented a 83.29% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $968.7 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.09 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.42 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.38 billion from $4.22 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $11.5 million, significantly lower than the $82.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$31.5 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 68 times at Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 48 times and accounting for 308,377 shares. Insider sales totaled 308,368 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 28.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 28.44M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.40% with a share float percentage of 114.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.29 million shares worth more than $1.77 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 10.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.28 billion and represent 9.02% of shares outstanding.