Heat Check: 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Vs. Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS)

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) shares are -3.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.52% or $2.2 higher in the latest trading session. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.75% and -10.73% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the ONEM stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, William Blair had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on February 25, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the ONEM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.50. The forecasts give the 1Life Healthcare Inc. stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $24.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 29.0% or 11.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.15 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.51 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 91,702,139 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 91,702,139 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS), on the other hand, is trading around $14.50 with a market cap of $805.62M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SSYS’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -1.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $82.44 million. This represented a 48.53% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $160.16 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.38 billion from $1.39 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $28.3 million while total current assets were at $659.07 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$11.19 million, significantly lower than the $63.71 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$33.74 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Stratasys Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.61M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.80% with a share float percentage of 50.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stratasys Ltd. having a total of 220 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 8.46 million shares worth more than $171.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 15.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the investment firm holding over 7.44 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $150.39 million and represent 13.66% of shares outstanding.