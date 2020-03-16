Heat Check: Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) Vs. SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) shares are -17.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.94% or $5.41 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.90% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -25.71% down YTD and -17.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.14% and -24.12% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 12, 2018, Credit Suisse recommended the CCK stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Initiated the stock as a Equal-Weight on January 17, 2019. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the CCK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $59.85 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $85.27. The forecasts give the Crown Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $100.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $78.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 40.15% or 23.27%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.50% in the current quarter to $0.92, down from the $1.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.5, up 1.90% from $5.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.44 and $1.68. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.97 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 58 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 36 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 257,894 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 277,192. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 211,814 and 90,070 in purchases and sales respectively.

FEARON RICHARD H, a Director at the company, sold 69 shares worth $4885.0 at $70.79 per share on Dec 19. The President – Transit Packaging had earlier sold another 233 CCK shares valued at $16520.0 on Jan 09. The shares were sold at $70.90 per share. FEARON RICHARD H (Director) sold 35 shares at $72.02 per share on Dec 18 for a total of $2521.0 while GOH HOCK HUAT, (President – Asia Pacific Div.) sold 3,125 shares on Dec 06 for $238189.0 with each share fetching $76.22.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), on the other hand, is trading around $65.92 with a market cap of $5.27B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $98.73 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.23% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.75 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SLG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 32.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $44.72 million. This represented a 85.48% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $308.08 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.31 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.59 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $376.47 million, significantly lower than the $441.54 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$139.1 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at SL Green Realty Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 8,079 shares. Insider sales totaled 895 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 355.38k shares after the latest sales, with 3.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.46% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 75.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SL Green Realty Corp. having a total of 588 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.62 million shares worth more than $1.25 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 17.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 8.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $754.68 million and represent 10.54% of shares outstanding.