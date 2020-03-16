Heat Check: Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Vs. Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN)

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) shares are -7.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.32% or $4.91 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.27% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.28% down YTD and -9.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.28% and -22.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 22, 2019, Stephens recommended the EHC stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on December 11, 2019. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the EHC stock is a “Strong Sell. 1 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $63.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $91.20. The forecasts give the Encompass Health Corporation stock a price target range of $100.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $68.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.09% or 6.01%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.20% in the current quarter to $0.88, down from the $1.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.64, up 6.30% from $3.91 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.75 and $0.96. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 89 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 312,061 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 141,431. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 190,010 and 66,519 in purchases and sales respectively.

Anthony April Kaye Bullock, a CEO & President, Home Health at the company, bought 40,000 shares worth $2.57 million at $64.24 per share on Mar 11. The CEO & President, Home Health had earlier bought another 125,000 EHC shares valued at $7.34 million on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $58.69 per share.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PTN), on the other hand, is trading around $0.46 with a market cap of $106.45M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 78.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PTN’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$5.64 million. This represented a 26961.9% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $21000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.02 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.02 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $92.76 million from $97.97 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $49.91 million, significantly higher than the -$11.03 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $49.85 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Palatin Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.64M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.80% with a share float percentage of 221.60M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Palatin Technologies Inc. having a total of 127 institutions that hold shares in the company.