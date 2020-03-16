Heat Check: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Vs. Federal Signal Corporation (FSS)

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) shares are -4.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.43% or $4.13 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.54% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -18.27% down YTD and -5.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.58% and -14.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 01, 2018, CapitalOne recommended the REXR stock is a Overweight, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on December 19, 2018. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the REXR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $43.71 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $54.00. The forecasts give the Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stock a price target range of $56.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $48.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 21.95% or 8.94%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 157.10% in the current quarter to $0.09, up from the $0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.39, up 35.00% from $0.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.09 and $0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.49 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 12 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 346,517 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 445,877. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 243,612 and 239,980 in purchases and sales respectively.

Frankel Michael S., a Co-CEO, Co-President at the company, sold 22,055 shares worth $1.09 million at $49.61 per share on Mar 04. The Co-CEO, Co-President had earlier sold another 3,200 REXR shares valued at $159200.0 on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $49.75 per share. ZIMAN RICHARD S (Director) sold 54,385 shares at $48.35 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $2.63 million while Schwimmer Howard, (Co-CEO, Co-President) sold 46,115 shares on Mar 03 for $2.23 million with each share fetching $48.31.

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS), on the other hand, is trading around $28.83 with a market cap of $1.74B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $35.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.9 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FSS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $46.0 million. This represented a 85.37% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $314.4 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.47 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.53 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.17 billion from $1.17 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $103.1 million, significantly higher than the $92.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $67.7 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Federal Signal Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 224,107 shares. Insider sales totaled 137,002 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.19M shares after the latest sales, with 18.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.90% with a share float percentage of 59.40M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Federal Signal Corporation having a total of 317 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.13 million shares worth more than $294.32 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 3.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $124.81 million and represent 6.39% of shares outstanding.