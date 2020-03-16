Heat Check: Snap Inc. (SNAP) Vs. Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares are -30.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.93% or $0.93 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.87% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.55% down YTD and -20.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.69% and -34.77% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Argus recommended the SNAP stock is a Buy, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 12, 2020. 40 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the SNAP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 40 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 22 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.35 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.00. The forecasts give the Snap Inc. stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.6% or 24.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 200.00% in the current quarter to -$0.06, up from the -$0.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.03, up 39.40% from -$0.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and $0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 155 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 10,799,765 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 24,823,926. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,261,906 and 6,383,624 in purchases and sales respectively.

MERESMAN STANLEY J, a Director at the company, sold 27,000 shares worth $410400.0 at $15.20 per share on Feb 27. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 1,485,521 SNAP shares valued at $20.74 million on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $13.96 per share. MERESMAN STANLEY J (Director) sold 27,000 shares at $16.29 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $439825.0 while MERESMAN STANLEY J, (Director) sold 27,000 shares on Feb 20 for $460161.0 with each share fetching $17.04.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC), on the other hand, is trading around $24.02 with a market cap of $2.73B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $31.21 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.82 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OFC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 24.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.92 million. This represented a 98.79% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $157.78 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.41 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.17 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $228.56 million, significantly higher than the $180.48 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$165.89 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at Corporate Office Properties Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 78,600 shares. Insider sales totaled 52,408 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 335.07k shares after the latest sales, with 28.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.50% with a share float percentage of 111.75M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Corporate Office Properties Trust having a total of 367 institutions that hold shares in the company.