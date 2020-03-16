Heat Check: Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Vs. United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI)

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) shares are -31.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.74% or $0.71 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.67% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -37.64% down YTD and -28.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.30% and -26.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI), on the other hand, is trading around $23.65 with a market cap of $2.44B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $36.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.99% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UBSI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 73.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $37.24 million. This represented a 79.75% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $183.87 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.62 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.62 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $147.69 million, significantly lower than the $292.53 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $136.61 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 49 times at United Bankshares Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 229,609 shares. Insider sales totaled 111,350 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.23M shares after the latest sales, with 3.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.50% with a share float percentage of 98.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United Bankshares Inc. having a total of 370 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.32 million shares worth more than $553.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 9.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $381.69 million and represent 9.72% of shares outstanding.