Here are the top Institutional holders of HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) shares

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) is -85.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $3.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The HPR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $1.89 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.76% off the consensus price target high of $5.90 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 75.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is -64.62% and -76.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing 30.14% at the moment leaves the stock -81.18% off its SMA200. HPR registered -89.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.32.

The stock witnessed a -75.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -80.47%, and is -39.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 56.60% over the week and 25.40% over the month.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) has around 155 employees, a market worth around $68.48M and $452.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.29% and -91.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HighPoint Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $98.19M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -200.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.80% year-over-year.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) Top Institutional Holders

158 institutions hold shares in HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR), with 4.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.04% while institutional investors hold 98.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 273.90M, and float is at 109.32M with Short Float at 22.09%. Institutions hold 96.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P. with over 100.0 million shares valued at $169.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 46.80% of the HPR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with 21.77 million shares valued at $36.79 million to account for 10.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 17.64 million shares representing 8.25% and valued at over $29.81 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.23% of the shares totaling 9.04 million with a market value of $15.28 million.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times.